2019 Summer League: Vic Law's Strengths

The No. 1 thing that stands out about Vic Law, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound swingman, is the energy he plays with on both ends of the floor and in transition. Often, you will find him zipping around screens, crashing the glass, sprinting back on defense, cutting backdoor, etc. Relentless is a good way to describe Law, which is why in nearly every game he dipped his hand in every statistical category.

Don’t be surprised if the Magic have the best defensive team at this year’s Las Vegas Summer League. Law, who can guard positions one through four because of his tenacity, length, quickness and mobility, is one of the more versatile defenders at his position. At Northwestern, where he averaged one steal and one block per game during his senior season, the 23-year-old had a few remarkable rejections where he flew in out of nowhere and prevented opponents from scoring at the hoop.

The ball was in Law’s hands a lot in 2018-19. In some ways, he was the Wildcats’ de facto point guard, as he led the team in assists and often orchestrated the offense. He and Dererk Pardon, who is also on the Magic’s Summer League roster, had great chemistry, particularly in pick-and-roll action or when Law eluded his defender and Pardon found him darting toward the hoop.

Law, who is from South Holland, Illinois, is a competent 3-point shooter, although it’s still an area of his game he needs to get better at. His percentage from downtown actually slipped in his final year in college, as he drilled just 33.5 percent of his 167 tries. Throughout his college career, though, he shot nearly 37 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s hard to find guards who are good rebounders. Most perimeter players prefer not to battle down low. Law – who averaged 6.4 boards per game this past season, second only behind Pardon on his team and 17th in the Big Ten – is certainly not one of those players. Although it will be important for him to add more muscle to his frame, Law isn’t afraid to mix it up with the big boys in the paint.

