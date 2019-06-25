Magic Announce 2019 Summer League Roster

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have released their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will take place July 5-15, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The roster is subject to change.

Orlando’s roster will be headlined by the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Mo Bamba. Along with Bamba, the Magic will have six members of their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, representing Orlando during summer league play.

The Magic are slated to open play on July 5 against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. (11 p.m. ET). From there, Orlando will take on Denver on July 7 at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. ET), Miami on July 9 at 1 p.m. (4 p.m. ET) and Brooklyn on July 10 at 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET). Tournament play will begin on July 13.

With 32 teams participating, NBA Summer League 2019 will be an 11-day, 83-game competition that will have each team playing in four preliminary games. Following the preliminary games, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament that culminates with the championship game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play in a consolation game.

2019 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

(as of June 25, 2019 – SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

NO. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE LAST TEAM

40 Braian Angola-Rodas G/F 6-6 195 04/06/94 Lakeland Magic

5 Mo Bamba C 7-0 225 05/12/98 Texas

33 Chad Brown F 6-9 245 09/06/96 UCF

42 Devin Davis F 6-6 225 03/29/95 Lakeland Magic

75 Tyler Davis C 6-10 266 05/22/97 Brujos De Guayama (PR)

43 Marcus Foster G 6-3 205 06/03/95 DB Promy (South Korea)

45 Abdul Gaddy G 6-4 215 01/26/92 OKC Blue

50 Jeremiah Hill G 6-2 170 09/04/95 Lakeland Magic

55 Amile Jefferson C 6-9 224 05/07/93 Lakeland Magic

73 Daquan Jeffries G/F 6-5 225 04/30/97 Tulsa

67 Peter Jok G/F 6-6 205 03/30/94 Northern Arizona Suns

72 Cameron Lard C 6-9 225 09/06/97 Iowa State

70 Vic Law G 6-7 200 12/19/95 Northwestern

60 Erik McCree F 6-8 225 12/20/93 Pesaro (Italy)

62 Isaiah Miles F 6-7 227 06/09/94 Limoges (France)

74 Dererk Pardon C 6-8 235 10/01/96 Northwestern

65 John Petrucelli G/F 6-4 190 10/27/92 Lakeland Magic

71 B.J. Taylor G 6-2 200 11/02/96 UCF

66 Gabe York G/F 6-3 184 08/02/93 Lakeland Magic

Summer League Head Coach: Pat Delany