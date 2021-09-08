Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Centers for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 centers for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Kristaps Porzingis/Jarrett Allen/Wendell Carter Jr.

Porzingis is the best floor spacer of the three. Allen, who inked a long-term contract this summer to stay in Cleveland, is the best rebounder, basket protector and rim runner of the bunch. Carter, traded to Orlando at the deadline last season, is the most versatile, particularly on the defensive side of the ball where he moves his feet well and plays textbook man-on-man defense down in the post and on the perimeter. If Carter, just 22, can extend his range, that will open a ton for him on the offensive end. The Mavs obviously need Porzingis, who averaged over 20 points last season, to be healthy and efficient for them to be serious title contenders. The Cavs must figure out how they can get Allen, Evan Mobley, and Lauri Markkanen to coexist.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>