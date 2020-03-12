Orlando Magic Announce Orlando Wine Festival & Auction to be Postponed

ORLANDO – In light of the NBA season being suspended and out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando Magic have made the decision to postpone the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, which was scheduled for Fri., March 13 and Sat., March 14. Tickets/packages already purchased for this event will be honored at the rescheduled date. For further updates please visit www.wineauctionorlando.com. The e-auction at www.wineauctionorlando.com/e-auction will remain open, along with the Omaze Disney experiences at www.wineauctionorlando.com/Disney.

The health and safety of the Magic's fans, employees, players and partners is the top priority. The Magic will continue to stay in contact with the league, and local, state and federal health experts as the team closely monitors this public health crisis. During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, the Magic asks fans to continue practicing healthy habits as outlined by the CDC.