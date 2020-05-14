Magic and Papa John's Celebrate National Pizza Party Day
Magic and Papa John's continue to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
ORLANDO - In celebration of National Pizza Party Day on Friday, May 15, the Orlando Magic and locally-owned and operated Papa John's in Central Florida are once again teaming up to assist food insecure children and families by supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Papa John's will donate 50 percent of each online order they receive starting on Friday, May 15 and continuing until May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com to assist Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
The Magic and Papa John's are continuing their support of the local food bank. Back in April, the Magic announced that the DeVos family, owners of the team, have contributed $50,000 and the Magic's longtime partner, Papa John's, are donating 25 percent of each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 to Second Harvest Food Bank to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time. Papa John's is now making that donation 50 percent of each online order received with the promo code starting Friday (May 15).
Papa John's continues to assist those most in need during this health crisis. Locally, those efforts have included donating more than 2,000 pizzas, serving more than 10,000 people in the last month, with more to come. Papa John's has been #DeliveringThanks on behalf of the Central Florida community to all the Hometown Heroes and those needing some support: healthcare and emergency rooms, police and fire departments, schools and grocery/supply teams. Additionally, throughout the month of May, the Magic and Papa John's will be encouraging fans on their social channels to tag someone who is making a difference for #DeliveringThanks and tags will be randomly selected to receive a free pizza as well as an added thank you for all they do. The Magic and Papa John's salute and thank all frontline workers for delivering their best to all Central Florida residents every day.
The needs of the Orlando community are vast, and the Magic look to address one of the most pressing issues, hunger. As the team and its partners join together to help those in need during this time of crisis, fans can assist in these efforts by visiting the Magic's COVID-19 resource site at www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together.
The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to the Central Florida community. The Magic, players, coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. The efforts include:
- Magic players and the teams' ownership group, the DeVos family, pledging $2 million towards a compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba also contributed to the fund.
- Magic forward Jonathan Isaac invested in a program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed children under the age of 18. His www.ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue through the pandemic’s duration. His teammate Wes Iwundu also contributed to the cause.
- Magic forward Aaron Gordon provided funding to Orange County Public School's Homeless Student Fund, www.foundationforocps.org, and made a donation to My New Red Shoes in his hometown, the Bay area of California. My New Red Shoes, www.mynewredshoes.org, provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in need.
- Magic guard D.J. Augustin donated to Krewe of Red Beans, www.redbeansparade.com, in his hometown of New Orleans, which offers food to frontline healthcare workers.
- The Magic's NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming, held a virtual fundraiser with its players, local social influencers, Magic center Mo Bamba and Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- Orlando Magic broadcasters are hosting a virtual fundraiser through April 30 to assist food insecure families in Central Florida. The online drive will raise funds for the Christian Service Center and Second Harvest Food Bank. The Magic broadcasters are making donations to the cause as well.
- The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando partnered for the use of the Amway Center to be used as a medical equipment and supply hub.
- Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford donated to the Heart of Florida United Way for their fund to support Central Florida residents whose financial stability is being impacted by the Coronavirus.
- The Magic and its partners have teamed up to launch a COVID-19 resource site, www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together. The site provides information on health and wellness, community causes, fundraisers, entertainment options and the latest Magic news.
- The Magic are joining the National Basketball Association and Fanatics to sell Magic-branded cloth face coverings with all proceeds benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. For mask orders, please visit www.OrlandoMagicShop.com.
- Magic CEO Alex Martins was named to the Orange County (Orlando, Fla.) Economic Recovery Task Force.
NEXT UP: