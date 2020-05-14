Magic and Papa John's Celebrate National Pizza Party Day

ORLANDO - In celebration of National Pizza Party Day on Friday, May 15, the Orlando Magic and locally-owned and operated Papa John's in Central Florida are once again teaming up to assist food insecure children and families by supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Papa John's will donate 50 percent of each online order they receive starting on Friday, May 15 and continuing until May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com to assist Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The Magic and Papa John's are continuing their support of the local food bank. Back in April, the Magic announced that the DeVos family, owners of the team, have contributed $50,000 and the Magic's longtime partner, Papa John's, are donating 25 percent of each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 to Second Harvest Food Bank to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time. Papa John's is now making that donation 50 percent of each online order received with the promo code starting Friday (May 15).

Papa John's continues to assist those most in need during this health crisis. Locally, those efforts have included donating more than 2,000 pizzas, serving more than 10,000 people in the last month, with more to come. Papa John's has been #DeliveringThanks on behalf of the Central Florida community to all the Hometown Heroes and those needing some support: healthcare and emergency rooms, police and fire departments, schools and grocery/supply teams. Additionally, throughout the month of May, the Magic and Papa John's will be encouraging fans on their social channels to tag someone who is making a difference for #DeliveringThanks and tags will be randomly selected to receive a free pizza as well as an added thank you for all they do. The Magic and Papa John's salute and thank all frontline workers for delivering their best to all Central Florida residents every day.

The needs of the Orlando community are vast, and the Magic look to address one of the most pressing issues, hunger. As the team and its partners join together to help those in need during this time of crisis, fans can assist in these efforts by visiting the Magic's COVID-19 resource site at www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to the Central Florida community. The Magic, players, coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. The efforts include: