2019 Summer League: Jeremiah Hill's Strengths

The Lakeland Magic, who advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season in just their second year of existence, logged the G League’s best 3-point percentage in 2018-19 and were fourth in threes made. One of their best outside shooters was Jeremiah Hill, a former Division II player who in one game with Lakeland erupted for 30 points and drilled eight 3-pointers.

Hill, who played one year at Savannah State before transferring to Valdosta State, has deep range, as he made 41 percent of his shots between 25 and 29 feet out with the Magic’s G League affiliate last year. He was particularly money from the top of the arc, where he shot just a shade under 41 percent.

Even more impressive, though, was how well he took care of the ball. Among all players in the G League who appeared in at least 15 games, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard had the best assist to turnover ratio (3.66).

The 23-year-old has very quick hands on defense, too, as he totaled 33 steals in the regular season, 10th most among reserve guards.

