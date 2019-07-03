2019 Summer League: Isaiah Miles' Strengths

Rarely do you see a player, at any level, go from shooting under 40 percent from the field to over 50 percent in a year. But, that’s what Isaiah Miles accomplished in college at St. Joseph’s before going overseas to play professionally the last few years.

In 2014-15 with the Hawks, Miles shot 38.9 percent from the field. The very next season, his last one at St. Joe’s, the 6-foot-7, 227-pounder shot 52.3 percent, third best in the Atlantic 10 that year.

He was also one of the top performers in Vegas at last year’s Summer League while playing for the 76ers, averaging 10.4 points and making 47.6 percent of his 3-point tries.

Speaking of 3-point shooting, that’s been his bread and butter overseas. Most recently with Limoges CSP in France, he’s been one of the best stretch fours.

Although he lacks great speed and athleticism, Miles is efficient because he sticks to his strengths. He’s not a bad defender, either, despite never posting staggering statistics on that end of the floor.

Even when he’s not providing much offensive firepower, the Baltimore native is always a reliable rebounder. He averaged 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 on the offensive glass, during his senior season at St. Joe’s.

Click HERE for a look at the Orlando Magic's 2019 Summer League roster