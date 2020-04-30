Aaron Gordon Accepts All In Challenge to Raise Money Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ORLANDO - Continuing to do what he can to help out those in need in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has accepted the All In challenge to provide food for the less fortunate.

Gordon, who has already made financial donations to help out school-aged children in Orlando and his hometown of San Jose, Calif., announced on Thursday that he has joined other sports, music and acting celebrities who are attempting to raise funds for food by offering exclusive packages that fans can bid on.

Gordon, a two-time Dunk Contest runner-up and a six-year NBA pro, is offering an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando for two fans with domestic flights and hotel charges covered. While in Orlando, fans will receive courtside tickets to a Magic game and tickets to Disney World. Gordon, 24, is also offering one of his game-worn Magic jerseys and an autographed basketball from the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest, one in which he lost in controversial fashion to Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr. Winners must be at least 18 years of age.

``This is a beautiful opportunity to come to Orlando, get passes to Disney, we’re going to have two courtside seats for you, an autographed ball from the 2020 dunk contest participants and an Orlando Aaron Gordon jersey, (number) 00,’’ Gordon said. ``I’m all-in and I challenge everybody to be all-in with me. Let’s come together and really make an impact.’’

The Gordon experience had a starting bid requirement of $2,500, but as of Thursday afternoon there had already been a big of $7,500 submitted. A total of 17 bids had been placed by Thursday afternoon. The auction ends on May 14.

Last week, Magic center Mo Bamba accepted the All In challenge as well. Fans can bid on his package that includes two tickets to a Magic game, dinner the night before and Bamba's game-worn jersey and shoes.

According to the All In Challenge Foundation, more than $26 million has been raised via more than 493,000 individual bids. Some 283 athletes, musicians and actors have participated in the event thus far. The All In Challenge Foundation is pledging that 100 percent of the funds raised through the auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

In March, Gordon made financial donations to the Foundation for Orange County Schools to benefit children who rely on free or reduced lunches while school is in session. Also, Gordon made a financial donation to My New Red Shoes, a non-profit organization based in Northern California that provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothes to needy families.

