2019 Draft Prospects: Kevin Porter Jr.

A thigh injury and a team suspension trimmed Kevin Porter Jr.'s freshman season at USC to just 21 games, so it’s going to be hard for NBA scouts to assess his college performance. When he did play, though, there was a lot to like, as he is a terrific athlete with an explosive first step.

Where the 6-foot-6, 218-pounder really thrives is in transition, as he can fly up and down the floor. He also is really talented in isolation, possessing tight handles and nifty footwork. Being able to score from all three levels is a reason why some feel he could be a top 10 pick in the draft, almost most mocks currently have him getting selected later in the first round.

His playmaking needs to improve, as he doesn’t always make the right decisions. The Seattle native played out of control a lot in college, often taking questionable shots, although he still managed to shoot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range. He also needs to learn to absorb contact on his drives. Surprisingly, he shot only 52 percent from the free throw line on 46 attempts.

College: USC

Height: 6'6

Weight: 218

2018-19 College Stats: 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists

