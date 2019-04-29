2019 Draft Prospects: Cam Reddish

It was surprising how inconsistent Cam Reddish was with his outside shooting in college considering his shooting mechanics are really good. Playing alongside Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett prevented Reddish from being much more than a spot-up shooter at Duke.

Many compared the 6-foot-8, 218-pounder to Paul George when he was in high school, mostly because of his two-way potential. Reddish, like PG13, is an excellent on-ball defender and has the defensive instincts to rank high in deflections and steals at the next level.

Unlike George or any other elite scoring small forward, though, Reddish doesn’t (yet) have much of an offensive repertoire. He can pull-up off the dribble, but beyond that the Norristown, Pennsylvania native is limited at this stage of his development.

College: Duke

Height: 6'8

Weight: 218

College Stats: 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists

