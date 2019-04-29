2019 Draft Prospects: De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter has a Kawhi Leonard-type game. That’s not to suggest he will be the next Kawhi, but that’s Hunter’s archetype. Like Leonard, Hunter is extremely disciplined on both ends of the floor. He’s so patient and methodical on the offensive end that defenders have a hard time gaging his next move.

Although not extraordinarily fast, the 6-foot-7, 225-pounder has a knack for finding his sweet spots. He’s really good at rising up off the dribble and knocking down mid-range jumpers. Hunter can hit the 3-ball, too.

Even if he doesn’t blossom into a prolific scorer, Hunter should at minimum be a reliable defender at the next level. He showed at Virginia he can guard multiple positions.

College: Virginia

Height: 6'7

Weight: 225

College Stats: 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.