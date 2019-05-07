2019 Draft Prospects: Keldon Johnson

Before arriving at Kentucky, it was uncertain whether Keldon Johnson would be much of a threat from 3-point range in college. He shot only 31.4 percent from downtown in high school on 70 attempts. Wildcat fans, however, were pleased to find out he had significantly improved in this area, as he shot 38 percent from beyond the arc in his one season in Lexington.

Whether that improved outside shooting will carry over to the next level remains to be seen. What should definitely translate, nonetheless, is the 6-foot-6, 211-pounder’s explosiveness, athleticism, strength and defensive relentlessness. If anyone from this draft class is going to win an NBA slam dunk contest, it may be Johnson, who is ferocious when he elevates toward the rim.

Many scouts believe Johnson will be one of the league’s more versatile defenders because of his size, strength and tenacity.

Where the 2018 McDonald’s High School All-American and former Oak Hill Academy standout must still improve is in his ball handling, shot creation and playmaking. He mostly needs to work on his footwork and balance, as he’s not the most polished prospect in this draft.

College: Kentucky

Height: 6'6

Weight: 211

2018-19 College Stats: 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.