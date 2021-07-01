Tyrese Haliburton Named To 2021 USA Men’s Select Team

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton was named to the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced today. The Select Team will train July 6-9 with the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team during its training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Haliburton, named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, accrued averages of 13.0 points (.472 FG%, .409 3pt%, .857 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 30.1 minutes per game in 58 games (20 starts) during the 2020-21 regular season. Amongst all rookies, Haliburton finished the regular season ranking third in scoring (13.0), second in assists (5.3), ninth in three-point field goal percentage (.409), second in steals (1.3) and third in minutes (30.1) per game.

During his rookie campaign, Haliburton earned back-to-back Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for games played in February and January/December. In March, Haliburton was named to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars U.S. Team roster.

Through international competition, Haliburton was also a member of the 2019 USA U19 World Cup team that captured the gold medal.

Joining Haliburton on the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team are: Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons/Villanova); Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets); Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves); Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers); Tyler Herro (Miami Heat); John Jenkins (Bilbao Basket, Italy/Vanderbilt); Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs); Josh Magette (Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Turkey/Alabama-Huntsville); Dakota Mathias (Philadelphia 76ers); Immanuel Quickly (New York Knicks); Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves); Cam Reynolds (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons); Obi Toppin (New York Knicks); P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets); and Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls).

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as head coach of the 2021 USA Select Team. Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, who served as an assistant coach with the 2019 Select Team and head coach of the 2015 USA Pan American Games Team, as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, who served as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA National Team minicamp will serve as assistant coaches.