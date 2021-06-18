Tyrese Haliburton Named To 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced today.

“We are incredibly thrilled that Tyrese has earned this well-deserved selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team,” said Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “He embodies tremendous qualities both on and off the court, and we look forward to seeing his continued growth in Sacramento.”

Haliburton becomes the 19th player in franchise history and 14th during the Sacramento-era to earn All-Rookie Team honors, joining teammates Marvin Bagley III (2018-19 All-Rookie First Team) and Buddy Hield (2016-17 All-Rookie First Team).

The 12th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State, Haliburton averaged 13.0 points (.472 FG%, .409 3pt%, .857 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 30.1 minutes per game in 58 games (20 starts) during the 2020-21 regular season. Amongst all rookies, Haliburton finished the regular season ranking third in scoring (13.0), second in assists (5.3), ninth in three-point field goal percentage (.409), second in steals (1.3) and third in minutes (30.1) per game.

During the season, Haliburton earned back-to-back Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for games played in February and January/December. In doing so, Haliburton became the fourth Kings player to earn Rookie of the Month honors in multiple months and the first since 2012. In March, Haliburton was named to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars U.S. Team roster.

Joining Haliburton on the NBA All-Rookie First Team are LaMelo Ball (Charlotte), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Saddiq Bey (Detroit) and Jae’Sean Tate (Houston).