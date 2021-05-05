Tyrese Haliburton Medical Update

Results of the MRI revealed no ligament damage for Tyrese Haliburton, multiple medical opinions confirmed.

The injury occurred at the 7:30 mark of the third quarter during Sunday’s game at Dallas. Haliburton is diagnosed with a hyperextension of the left knee. No surgery is required. Tyrese is expected to make a full recovery and participate in normal offseason training. He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

During his rookie campaign, Haliburton has garnered averages of 13.0 points (.472 FG%, .409 3pt%, .857 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 30.1 minutes per game through 58 games (20 starts) for the Kings.