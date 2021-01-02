Tyrese Haliburton Medical Update

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton underwent an MRI in Houston this morning which confirmed a left wrist bone bruise sustained in Thursday’s game versus the Houston Rockets. An update will be provided when the team returns to Sacramento next week.

The 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State, Haliburton is averaging 10.6 points (.529 FG%, .500 3pt%, .875 FT%), 2.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 26.8 minutes per game through five games (no starts) for the Kings during the 2020-21 season.