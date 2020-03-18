Sacramento Kings Team Update

In accordance with today’s directive from Sacramento County health officials to “stay at home” (except for essential functions), all basketball operations activities at the team’s practice facility have been suspended until further notice. During this time, Kings players, coaches and staff have been asked to stay at home and follow CDC guidelines to maintain health and safety. As noted on Friday, no players have experienced symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). Per NBA protocol, team medical staff continue to check-in with Kings players daily to confirm that they do not have symptoms.

We remain in constant communication with the league and public health officials as we assess the situation in this rapidly evolving climate. Additional updates will be provided by the league or the team as they become available.