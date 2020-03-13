Sacramento Kings Team Update

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The health and safety of our fans, employees, players, partners and community has always been, and will always be, our top priority.

Due to the suspension of the NBA season and in accordance with instruction provided by the league, all team activities have been suspended through Monday, March 16. During this time, Kings players will remain in the Sacramento area and will not participate in group workouts or practices. Currently, no Kings players have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and at the direction of the league, team medical staff, local public health officials and infectious disease specialists all players have been asked to stay home as much as possible through Monday.

We remain in constant communication with the league, and a wide range of local and national experts as together, we will continue to make informed decisions based on their research, data and input. The team will continue to work with the league on the next steps of this unprecedented and fluid situation. Additional updates will be provided by the league or the team as they become available.