Sacramento Kings Sign a New Long-Term Partnership with Sports 1140 KHTK

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a new long-term broadcast agreement with Sports 1140 KHTK as the franchise’s exclusive radio rights holder. The Bonneville owned radio station has been the radio home of the Sacramento Kings since 1994.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KHTK, providing an incomparable experience for the best fans in the NBA,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “KHTK brings a shared passion for the community and their broadcast not only paints the picture of game action but also provides a high level of entertainment for listeners.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Sacramento Kings for years to come,” said Bonneville Sacramento Senior Vice President/ Market Manager Steve Cottingim. “Bonneville’s commitment to our local community continues to make KHTK the perfect home for our Sacramento Kings.”

The agreement includes all preseason and regular season games, as well as the team’s official pregame and postgame show. It continues KHTK’s existing coverage, broadcasting every game over their 50,000-Watt signal at 1140 AM and via the KHTK mobile app, which enables fans within a 75-mile radius of the arena to listen to home and away games.

“Having the opportunity to work on the radio broadcasts for the team and to work for the radio station, I feel the passion of this fan base and the community,” said KHTK Program Director Jason Ross.

About Bonneville International Corporation

Bonneville International is an integrated media and marketing solutions company dedicated to building up, connecting, informing and celebrating families and communities. Founded in 1964, Bonneville currently operates radio and TV stations, local websites, chart topping podcasts and other digital distribution assets in six western U.S. markets. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, a for-profit arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information about Bonneville International, please visit www.bonneville.com.