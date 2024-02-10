Sacramento Kings Sign Mason Jones to Two-Way Contract

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
During the 2023-24 G League regular season, Jones has averaged 13.3 points (58.1 FG%, 52.4 3pt%), 3.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 29.4 minutes per game in 12 games (12 starts) for the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. He leads the G League in 3-point field goal percentage while ranking 13th in assists per game.
A 6-4 guard, Jones originally went undrafted out of Arkansas in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has made 36 career appearances over two seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets (2020-21), Philadelphia 76ers (2020-21) and Los Angeles Lakers (2021-22).