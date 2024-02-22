Sacramento Kings Select the Top 8 for Capitalize: Technology

Capitalize: Technology presented by Dialpad and the City of Sacramento's Office of Innovation and Economic Development, narrows down to 8 contestants who will participate in Pitch Day on March 27.

This year's Capitalize: Technology contest launched on January 29 with a competitive number of applicants. On February 16, after a review of applications, 16 contestants were selected to move onto an interview phase. Following the interviews, the top 8 applicants were identified. These innovators will now participate in a workshop and coaching sessions as they prepare for Pitch Day on March 27. At Pitch Day, contestants will present their companies to a panel of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who will select the 4 finalists.

The final 4 will create pitch videos to share why their technology should win the 2024 Capitalize: Technology contest. The pitch videos will then be used for fan voting on Kings.com/Capitalize. Fans will have the opportunity to vote starting April 1 and until halftime of the Kings Tech Night game on April 11. Judges and fan votes will be tallied, and the Capitalize winner will be announced during the game and awarded a $10,000 cash prize towards the development of their startup and three years of access to Dialpad communication services.

2024 Capitalize: Technology Top 8 Contestants