Sacramento Kings Preventative Measures for Coronavirus

The health and safety of our guests, employees, players and community is our number one priority. In coordination with the NBA, CDC, medical experts and local health officials we continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely and have formed an internal, cross-functional working group. Upcoming events at Golden 1 Center will proceed as scheduled.

Golden 1 Center has rigorous cleaning protocols in place and has implemented enhanced operational procedures and policies as recommended by the CDC, medical experts and NBA.

The entire arena is sanitized after each event using hospital-grade disinfectant spray.

All areas of the building, including every seat, door and door handle, are wiped down and disinfected following each event.

Elevators are wiped down and disinfected on an ongoing basis during and after each event.

Additional signage and hand sanitizing stations have been deployed throughout the arena. Hand sanitizer is available at all Local Eats stands and hand sanitizing wipes are available at Guest Services locations on the Plaza and Bridge levels.

Players and employees have also been briefed on the preventative guidelines and best practices provided by the CDC and medical experts along with NBA recommendations, such as fist bumps in lieu of high-fives. Team and staff spaces are regularly sanitized using the same procedures implemented in the arena and hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and additional soap are available throughout these areas.

Any guest who is feeling sick, regardless of their symptoms, should always refrain from attending public events.

For all Golden 1 Center guests, we ask the following: