Sacramento Kings Partner with Mattress Firm to Provide Dream Bedroom Set

The Sacramento Kings and Mattress Firm are partnering to host a Dream Bedroom Sweepstakes. Fans can enter for a chance to win a bedroom set consisting of a new Sleepy’s Gel Matrix King size mattress, adjustable base, pillows and pillowcases, bedsheets, Kings blanket, autographed jersey and swag. The sweepstakes opened on March 15 and will close on April 9.

“Mattress Firm has been a tremendous partner that has created unique activations and opportunities for our community,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Sleep is essential to recharge and in a year when we have all spent more time than normal in our homes, we are excited to help provide a lucky fan a dream bedroom set.”

"Mattress Firm understands the importance of a great night’s sleep,” said Mattress Firm Chief Marketing Officer Ramin Eivaz. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with the Sacramento Kings to give the gift of a dream bedroom set to one lucky fan. Because a great day starts with a great sleep.”

Fans can enter to win by clicking HERE and filling out the form.

Last week, the Kings teamed up with Mattress Firm to host a Virtual Pajama Party with youth ages six to 13. Kings forward Richaun Holmes joined in on the fun, reading the children’s classic Puss and Boots by Charles Perrault, with an assist from Slamson. Each attendee received pajamas, a blanket, Kings gear and a copy of the book ahead of time to follow along with the reading. They were able to ask Holmes questions about his childhood and journey to the NBA. This celebration continued the annual suite sleepovers that traditionally take place at Golden 1 Center.