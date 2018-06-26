Sacramento Kings Partner with ION360 to Create Immersive Content for California Classic Summer League

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a new partnership to enhance the fan experience with cutting-edge technology. Through a partnership with ION360, the award-winning digital team will use the ION360 U – an all-in-one 360-degree camera, phone case, and battery – to create immersive content during the six games held at Golden 1 Center July 2-3 and 5.





The ION360 U camera will allow the Kings digital team and fans alike to capture 4K, 360-degree video and images on Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy devices. Through the ION360 U, users can live stream through their favorite social media channels instantly using their existing device. The team utilized the technology during the 2018 NBA Draft and Watch Party at Golden 1 Center.





“As a franchise, we embrace emerging technology to enhance the fan experience in Golden 1 Center and around the world,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. “ION 360 understands our commitment to redefining how teams interact with their fans – not just through sport, but through investments in our community.”

ION360 Chief Strategy Officer and Sacramento native, George Foreman Jr. stated, “It was important to start with the Sacramento Kings and the Kings Foundation because they give back to so many organizations locally. I want to utilize ION360 to create internships, jobs and enriching opportunities for the Sacramento community. Sacramento is my passion and I am committed to continuing to align with leaders like Louis Stewart, Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Sacramento to provide access to technology, entrepreneurship and education.”

Through the partnership with ION360, Kings fans will have an opportunity to impact Sacramento’s non-profit community. Not only will Kings fans be able to purchase the ION360 U at a steep discount – only $100, available in the arena or online at https://ion360.com/pages/kings– ION360 will donate $25 to the Sacramento Kings Foundation on sales made before July 6. With a focus on investing in Sacramento and the region’s economy, this partnership has also created over ten internships for Sacramento youth who are studying in the areas of business, marketing and or technology.

About ION360: ION360 has reimagined the 360-degree platform with hardware, software and content that enhance how consumers use technology today. The new ION360 U instantly transforms a smartphone into a 360-degree camera to capture the full picture of life moments. For more information, visit www.ion360.com