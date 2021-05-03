Sacramento Kings Partner with CalHOPE and Mental Health California to Promote Resources During Mental Health Awareness Month

Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with CalHOPE and Mental Health California, announced a month of activations during May to promote and highlight local educational and mind health resources as part of Mental Health Awareness.

“We are committed to raising awareness to support our community’s resiliency,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “CalHOPE and Mental Health California play an essential role in educating the public on vital mental health and wellness resources, especially during this time of uncertainty, and we look forward to helping amplify these messages to those in need.”

On May 19, the Kings and CalHOPE will host a guided conversation with motivational speaker Darryl Bellamy Jr. and youth attendees from the Boys and Girls Club. Later in the month, Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Assistant Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Dr. Jim Kooler and CalHOPE Regional Manager Juan Acosta will have a discussion with Sacramento Kings Team Members about gratitude, values, and resources for mental health.

On May 26, the Kings will partner with Mental Health California and their Brother Be Well initiative to host a virtual panel entitled Empowering Our Brothers: An Honest Talk on Mental Health, Self-Advocacy, and Mentoring. The panel will consist of Marcus Strother, President and CEO, MENTOR California; Dr. Galen Duncan, Vice President, Kings Academy and Professional Development, Sacramento Kings; Patrick Ma, Mental Health Advocate, Speaker and Brother Be Well Clinical Advisor; and a Sacramento Kings player.

The franchise will also share and amplify mental health resources, including the Crisis Text Line, on Kings social channels.

DHCS launched a CalHOPE multi-media campaign in June of 2020 to connect people impacted by COVID-19 to free outreach, crisis counseling and support services. The public can access additional resources by either speaking with trained staff via the program’s telephone "warm line” at (833) 317-HOPE (4673) or by visiting the CalHOPE website at www.calhope.org.

Mental Health California is committed to educate and inspire through awareness, publishing, community engagement, innovation, and special programs that change lives.The Brother Be Well- Wellness for Boys and Men of Color campaign works to address mental health and wellness through an innovative platform blending technology, education, awareness, and healing pathways. More information can be found at mentalhealthca.org.

The Kings and the Kings Foundation have long prioritized the importance of health and wellness, focusing on promoting mind health. Given the stress and anxiety felt by many over the past year, the Kings have worked to amplify resources for the community. The team has shared tips on mind health awareness and worked to destigmatize accessing mental health care. In addition, in March 2020, the franchise launched “In This Together,” an initiative to educate, support, entertain and bring acts of kindness, or “Kings-ness,” to the Sacramento community during the COVID-19 pandemic.