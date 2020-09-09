Sacramento Kings-led Voter Registration Coalition “Rally the Vote” Grows to Over 35 Professional Sports Teams Nationwide

Sacramento, CA – Today, the Sacramento Kings-led “Rally the Vote,” a nonpartisan coalition with When We All Vote, RISE and professional sports franchises across the country committed to encouraging fans to register to vote and participate in elections, announced 18 new members. The effort now includes the following NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and NWSL teams: Atlanta Dream, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Rapids, Connecticut Sun, Florida Panthers, Houston Dynamo and Dash, Las Vegas Aces, New York City FC, New York Liberty, Oakland Athletics, Portland Timbers and Thorns FC, San Jose Earthquakes, and Utah Jazz, along with the National Hockey League and National Women’s Soccer League offices. With these additions, the coalition’s membership has grown to 36 teams ahead of November 3, more than tripling since debuting with nine teams in 2018.

“Sports have a unique role to play in bringing people together and encouraging civic engagement,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “The continued growth of Rally the Vote reflects the importance of promoting voter registration and broad commitment to encouraging fans to get in the game and make their voices heard by exercising their right to vote.”

Last month, the Kings, in partnership with When We All Vote and RISE, relaunched Rally the Vote with 20 professional sports franchises. To help address the voter registration gap, the coalition has been designed to leverage team digital platforms to directly reach tens of millions of fans nationwide to promote civic participation by increasing the amount of new registrations and ensuring all of those who register to vote cast a ballot in the 2020 general election. When We All Vote and RISE, two national nonpartisan nonprofits focused year-round on raising public awareness about the importance of voting, are providing important resources to participating teams such as custom online voter register portals for fans and voter education and registration curriculum for players, employees and community partners.

"When We All Vote is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the age and race voting gap. Rally the Vote and engaging with professional teams and athletes is critical to achieving that mission. They have the power to help everyone better understand the voting process and the importance of making their voices heard,” said When We All Vote CEO Kyle Lierman.

“We are in at a historic moment in our country and the expansion of Rally the Vote demonstrates the sport community leading to unite us and inspire civic action,” said RISE CEO Diahann Billings-Burford. “RISE educates and empowers the sports community to combat racism and equips athletes and teams with the tools to be leaders for increasing civic engagement in our country. Rally the Vote is sport being a vehicle for social justice and moving us closer towards achieving racial equity.”

Previously announced 2020 Rally the Vote members include the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Sky, Chicago White Sox, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Los Angeles Football Club, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, New York Giants, Phoenix Mercury, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Storm, Washington Wizards and Mystics, Washington Spirit and Athletes Unlimited.

The coalition was originally launched by the Kings on September 25, 2018 (National Voter Registration Day) as the first time sports franchises from different leagues came together to provide fans a seamless way to register to vote. In 2018, the nine-team effort reached millions of people online and registered thousands of voters in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections.

For more information, to register to vote and take action visit rallythevote.org.