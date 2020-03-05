Sacramento Kings Launch New “Royalty Pass” Program to Enhance the Fan Experience

-- Royalty Pass Powered by LAVA Gives Fans Exclusive Access and Rewards –

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a new digital wallet and mobile in-app experience pass powered by LAVA, called Royalty Pass, which will amplify fan engagement at Kings games. The Kings are the first NBA team to offer a membership pass with the ability to deliver real-time personalized benefits to fans. The pass enables Season Ticket Members to unlock discounts and special promotions with each food and non-alcoholic purchase made at Golden 1 Center.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of Kings basketball in Sacramento, Season Ticket Members will receive a 35 percent discount on items at Local Eats stands throughout the arena for all remaining home games. Members can scan their Royalty Pass to use the discount, which can be added to their phone’s wallet for easy access by going to the team’s app and clicking “Royalty Pass” in the “My Account” tab.

“Royalty Pass is an exciting new program that enables fans to interact with the team and arena through discounts and various upgrades available at their fingertips,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We look forward to furthering our endeavors to enhance the fan experience while rewarding our Season Ticket Members for their continued loyalty.”

“We are excited to partner with the Kings to develop their industry-first fan experience membership program,” said LAVA CEO Wen Miao. “Using LAVA’s real-time customer experience platform, the Kings loyal fan base will be able to connect ‘in the moment’ with their team better than ever before. The Kings will be able to surprise and delight their fans during games, creating memorable experiences that reward loyalty and bring fans back again and again.”

Royalty Pass, which works seamlessly with Apple and Google Wallets as well as the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app, will make it easier for Season Ticket Members to take advantage of in-game membership benefits such as discounts for food and beverage, ticket upgrades and surprise and delight moments throughout the season. The Kings will utilize the program in new and exciting ways to deliver these unique offers and experiences in-real time.

Launched in 2016/a>, the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app is a first-of-its-kind app that gives fans a hyper-personalized arena experience, features on-demand information, and provides access to advanced game metrics. Last season, the Kings announced enhanced incentives to the NBA’s first high-frequency predictive gaming application “Call the Shot” within the team’s award-winning app. The Kings are committed to using technology to reimagine the fan experience and have been named the "most innovative company in sports" by Fast Company and “Most Tech-Savvy Team” by SportTechie.

