Sacramento Kings Invite Fans to Bring the Roar on Opening Night

Halftime to Feature Dynamic Performance by Rap Group Tha Dogg Pound

Team to Unveil Local Organizations in the 2023-24 Community Starting 5 Presented by Quick Quack Car Wash

Game, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, will Feature Free “Bring the Roar” T-Shirts

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced that rap group Tha Dogg Pound will perform at halftime for the team’s Opening Night, Friday, October 27, as the team takes on the Golden State Warriors. In addition, the team will announce this season’s Community Starting 5 presented by Quick Quack Car Wash, and all fans in attendance will receive a free “Bring the Roar” t-shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the arena as we tip-off another thrilling season of Kings basketball at Golden 1 Center,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Along with an action-packed night on the court, Opening Night will also feature exciting entertainment and highlight community organizations making a tremendous impact in our region.”

Tha Dogg Pound is a rap group that emerged from the West Coast hip-hop scene in the 1990s. The group was formed by two prominent rappers and longtime collaborators, Daz Dillinger (Delmar Drew Arnaud) and Kurupt (Ricardo Emmanuel Brown), both of whom were associated with the iconic rapper and producer Dr. Dre and his label, Death Row Records. The duo are known for hits including We Can Freak It, Who Ride Wit Us, What Would You Do and Let’s Play House.

The Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 presented by Quick Quack Car Wash was established to amplify the work of local nonprofits. Selected nonprofits will receive direct donations from the Kings Foundation, in-game video content, fan kiosks on the concourse and exposure via the team’s social channels.

The 2023-24 Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 are as follows:

These organizations were selected based on established criteria representing the Kings and Quick Quack’s core values including attendance at the annual Kings Do Good Summit, holding a 501(c)3 status with good standing and commitment to at least one of the Kings Foundation focus areas, health, education, social justice and sustainability.