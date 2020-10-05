Sacramento Kings, Goldman Global Arts and When We All Vote Partner on Digital Art Campaign Encouraging Voter Awareness

Today, inpartnership with Goldman Global Arts and When We All Vote, the Sacramento Kings debuted a digital art campaign to amplify the message of voting through art.A group of diverse artists, including Sacramento local Aliyah Sidqe, have been selected to create digital murals that will be showcased at arenas and stadiums throughout the country and in Times Square. The campaign will be featured on the screens at the Grand Entrance to Golden 1 Center, near the corner of L and 5th Streets and on nine digital billboards throughout the city from October 5 to Election Day, November 3.

“Like sports, art has the ability to bring people together and help to drive a message,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We are thrilled to highlight the moving work of local artist, activist and educator Aliyah Sidqe alongside renowned and talented national artists from across the country. It is our hope that these images will encourage and inspire people to vote in the upcoming election and beyond.”

“It’s important for all of our voices to be heard, especially in times like these,” said Sacramento-based artist, activist and educator Aliyah Sidqe. “So many people have fought for our right to vote. My artwork represents past and present. I hope that it gives people a sense of pride when they view it.”

Sidqe’s artwork can be viewed here.

Other showcased artists include Beau Stanton, Buff Monster, David Flores, Greg Mike, Hueman, Kayla Mahaffey, Kai, Mojo, Peter Tunney, Reggie “RAL86” Le Flore, Shepard Fairey and Queen Andrea. In addition to Golden 1 Center the campaign will be displayed at professional sports arenas and stadiums nationwide including the United Center (Chicago Bulls), Moda Center (Portland Trail Blazers), Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles Football Club), American Airlines Arena (Miami Heat), Target Center (Minnesota Timberwolves), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee Bucks), Capital One Arena (Washington Wizards), Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Times Square in New York City.

This digital art campaign is an extension of the team’s commitment to promoting civic engagement. In August, the Kings in collaboration with When We All Vote and RISE, relaunched “Rally the Vote,” a nonpartisan coalition of over 40 professional sports franchises across the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL focused on encouraging fans to get in the game and make their voices heard by registering to vote and participating in elections. In July, the team announced that Golden 1 Center will be transformed into a Vote Center for 11 days leading up to and on Election Day to enable voters to register to vote and cast their ballots while practicing social distancing. Kings employees will receive a paid day off to vote on November 3 as well as paid time off to serve as poll workers.

