Sacramento Kings Foundation, Buddy Hield Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation and the Jacobs Family to Donate $105,000 to UNICEF USA Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas

- Unified Effort to Support Hurricane Victims Impacted Throughout the Bahamas --

The Sacramento Kings Foundation, Buddy Hield Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation, and Jacobs Family, including Debby and Hal Jacobs, Genevieve and Paul Jacobs, and Annie and Jeff Jacobs are collectively donating $105,000 to UNICEF USA to aid those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Additionally, Kings guard Buddy Hield, a native of the Bahamas, has donated $100,000 to the Buddy Hield Foundation and started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $1 million to further help Bahamians in need.

“My heart aches for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, especially those in my home country of the Bahamas,” said Hield. “My goal is to raise funding to aid in the relief efforts for the communities that have been hit by this devastating hurricane and to help the people of the Bahamas rebuild.”

The Kings organization will also enlist support from its partners and fans in hopes of increasing the initial donation. Kings fans interested in giving can visit www.kings.com/DisasterRelief to make a personal contribution. All funds raised will go toward Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

“We applaud and support Buddy’s efforts to aid those in immediate need throughout the Bahamas,” said Kings Chairman and Governor Vivek Ranadivé. “Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and we are committed to helping lift up all who have been affected.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous aid provided by the Sacramento Kings Foundation, Buddy Hield Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation, and the Jacobs Family to UNICEF’s disaster relief efforts in the Bahamas,” said UNICEF USA President and CEO Caryl M. Stern. “Support like this is vital to UNICEF’s work to reach children and families with the help they so urgently need when a disaster like Hurricane Dorian strikes.”

The aftermath of this devastating category 5 hurricane has been catastrophic. The storm flooded neighborhoods, flattened buildings and has reportedly taken at least 20 lives. An estimated 17,000 children and their families have been impacted and a UNICEF team has been dispatched to rapidly assess humanitarian needs in the Bahamas.

Future opportunities to contribute will be available to continue assisting with hurricane relief and rebuilding efforts during the 2019-20 NBA season.

For more information, visit Kings.com.