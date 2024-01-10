Sacramento Kings Empower Youth through Continued Mentorship Initiatives

As part of National Mentorship Month, Kings Partner with MENTOR California and UC Davis Graduate School of Management to Make Opportunities Available to Youth





Today, as part of National Mentorship Month, the Sacramento Kings announced they will continue their ongoing commitment to highlighting the significance of mentorship and the importance of becoming a mentor. The team will continue to work with MENTOR California and partner with UC Davis Graduate School of Management to engage with youth and promote more involvement in the mentorship process.

"The Kings mentorship initiatives create pathways for local youth to engage with the team in unique ways, highlighting the impact on both mentees and mentors,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “To inspire and empower the next generation, we must shine a light on the diverse avenues and opportunities available for our youth.”

“The Sacramento Kings continue to be champions for mentoring and MENTOR California, and it is because of their collaborative spirit and partnership that we are excited for this next adventure in our mentoring movement with the UC Davis Graduate School of Management,” said MENTOR California Executive Director Marcus L. Strother. “Having amazing partners, like the Sacramento Kings, who believe in the power of agency, belonging and connection is what allows us to continue lifting up the necessity of mentorship and amplifying mentoring during National Mentoring Month and beyond!”

Through a partnership with UC Davis Graduate School of Management, the Kings will continue their Fastbreak Mentoring program with UC Davis MBA students in the Collaborative Leadership Program mentoring students from Improve Your Tomorrow on educational pathways and career readiness while offering an opportunity to connect with Kings team members to learn about jobs in sports and entertainment. This will be an exclusive, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the inner workings of a professional sports team.

During January, the mentors and mentees will meet at four Kings home games to discuss their goals and aspirations, participate in panel discussions, tour the arena and interact with Kings team members and personnel. Also, on January 27, mentees will attend the Brotherhood Conference, presented by Improve Your Tomorrow and My Brother’s Keeper, to learn how they can continue to support their mentees.

Throughout the month, the team will be elevating the importance of mentoring through their social channels and billboards in the region with resources and videos sharing messages from Kings players. The team will also recognize a special mentor selected by MENTOR California on-court on January 22 as the Kings take on the Atlanta Hawks. Fans can nominate worthy mentors starting tomorrow, January 4, by tagging them on the Kings Community Instagram – @kings_community.