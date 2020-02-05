Sacramento Kings Debut Intro Video Collaboration with Acclaimed Videographer Gibson Hazard

Sacramento, Calif. – On January 29th, the Sacramento Kings debuted a custom intro video in collaboration with renowned visionary Gibson Hazard depicting Kings highlights mixed with aspects of animation and 3D renderings.

This powerful, one-minute montage includes elements of hip-hop artist IDK’s hit song “24” and a fully replicated visual of California’s Capitol featuring heralding lions on the façade of the building intertwined with De’Aaron Fox playing basketball on a court that’s setting transports across Sacramento.

It marks the first time the award-winning Kings Digital & Content team has joined forces with Hazard, who at age 22 has taken the photography and videography worlds by storm, through his unique use of alternate realities and existential imageries enabling him to work with the biggest brands and entertainers in the world, including Nike, Drake, Billie Eilish and more.

“We unveiled this unique collaboration as part of our ongoing commitment to providing Kings fans with the best experience in entertainment,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “It’s an honor to be the first professional sports team to partner with a world-class talent like Gibson Hazard to hype up fans as the game tips off.”

The intro video, presented by Lucky Lager, is expected to be featured in 11 home games throughout the season, and debuted before tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For more information on Hazard, visit GibsonHazard.com.