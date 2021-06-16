Sacramento Kings, City of Sacramento and California Northstate University Announce Natomas Redevelopment Plans

Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the City of Sacramento and California Northstate University announced redevelopment plans for Natomas. The plan includes 35 developable acres of land donated to California Northstate University for the construction of a medical school and state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

“We have been working diligently with the Natomas community to find the right partner to redevelop the arena site and believe California Northstate University is the perfect fit,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “With a medical school campus and teaching hospital, this project will serve as a hub of innovation and an economic driver for the entire region.”

“With today’s announcement, California Northstate University (CNU) Medical Center takes a giant leap toward fulfilling the visionary expansion of our campus with the construction of a teaching hospital to enhance service to the community and the greater region of Sacramento,” said California Northstate University President and CEO Dr. Alvin Cheung. “In addition to providing extraordinary services and acting as a hub for teaching and healing, the campus will be a place to nurture health and lifelong well-being. The University looks forward to working with the Kings organization and advancing our mission of science and the art of healthcare.”

“This announcement fulfills a promise to North Natomas to replace the former Kings arena with an employment center and economic engine both for the community and for the city as a whole,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “Thank you to the Kings and to California Northstate for choosing Sacramento as the place to train a new generation of medical professionals.”

“What a great day for Sacramento. I am thankful to the Sacramento Kings for their partnership and commitment to attracting a generational economic engine and high priority anchor tenant for the redevelopment of Sleep Train Arena,” said Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby. “This is an amazing opportunity for the city and an important component to the overall health and well-being of our entire region.”

“This project, a new teaching hospital at what was formerly Sleep Train Arena, embodies why California is the fifth largest economy in the world - we adapt, we overcome, we innovate,” said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma. “I applaud California Northstate University, the Kings organization and many public and private partners for ensuring that we deliver high-quality healthcare, bring jobs and spur development in the Sacramento region. I’m excited to see this world-class facility improve the quality of life in Sacramento today and for future generations to come.”

California Northstate University was founded in Elk Grove in 2008 and is dedicated to advancing the art and science of healthcare and to educating, training, and developing individuals to provide competent, patient-centered care. The University consists of five colleges: the College of Pharmacy, the College of Medicine, the College of Psychology, the College of Graduate Studies, and the College of Health Sciences. The College of Pharmacy, the College of Medicine, and the College of Psychology offer a PharmD degree, an MD, and a PsyD degree respectively, and the College of Health Sciences offers a B.S. degree in Health Sciences.

View renderings of California Northstate University Medical Center HERE.