Sacramento Kings Celebrate Pride Month in Partnership with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced activations to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies throughout Pride Month in June. Building off the team’s history of empowering individuals to share their voices and create a more inclusive environment for all, the team is partnering with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center to highlight local LGBTQIA+ artists and businesses and commemorate the month by participating in the Sacramento Pride March and Festival.

“At the Kings, we are committed to using our platform to help create a more inclusive society where all individuals feel valued and empowered to live their full authentic selves,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We are thrilled to continue to partner with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center as we celebrate Pride Month and promote the work of local LGBTQIA+ community members.”

“After two years of being apart, we are excited to safely bring the LGBTQIA+ community back together for this year’s Sacramento Pride March and Festival,” said Sacramento LGBT Community Center’s Chief Program Officer Koby Rodriguez. “Sac Pride 2022 will celebrate community, visibility, and diversity, and we’re happy to be partnering with the Sacramento Kings, especially during our return to the in-person Pride Celebration.”

On June 11 and 12, the Kings and partner Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. will participate in Sacramento Pride by hosting booths at the festival on Capitol Mall and team members from both organizations will join with the community to march.

In addition, throughout the month and beyond, the Kings will participate in “You Betta Work!” career fairs aimed at connecting community members with LGBTQIA+-friendly employers. Artists Scott Azevedo, Sage Stanley and Mike Saechao will be featured on the 5th and L Street billboards and DOCO Plaza digital boards. Businesses Heart Vibes by Simone and Legado Whiskey will also be highlighted on Kings social media sites.

As part of the Kings Beyond the Paint series, the team debuted A Closer Look at Topics Impacting the LGBTQIA+ Community featuring Lennon Torres, Sacramento LGBT Community Center Chief Program Officer Koby Rodríguez and 916 Crew Member Emil Aban discussing their personal experiences, the importance of advocacy and allyship and the role representation plays in creating a more equitable society, moderated by Kings Director of Event Sales and Production Karl Crudup.