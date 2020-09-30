Sacramento Kings Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with Music, Food and More

From September 15 to October 15, the Sacramento Kings are celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. The month-long celebration is highlighting the region’s diverse cultures while informing fans about the power of the Latinx vote ahead of the 2020 election, celebrating influential Latinx leaders both in the organization and in the Sacramento area, and shining a spotlight on Latinx culture, art, music and cuisine.

“We are excited to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and continue to showcase Sacramento's unique diversity,” said Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Latinx cultures have been very influential in our region and we look forward to honoring the accomplishments of our local leaders and team members.”

Throughout the month, Rally the Vote, a nonpartisan coalition comprised of more than 40 professional sports franchises led by the Kings in partnership with When We All Vote and RISE, has been providing the Latinx community tools and resources online to register to vote in the 2020 elections.

Additionally, the Kings are recognizing local Latinx leaders within the community who are advocating, serving and supporting marginalized and minority groups in Sacramento with the Community Impact All-Star Awards. The organization is also highlighting several Latinx staff members who have excelled in their positions and have contributed to a diverse, welcoming work environment. Those being recognized include (in alphabetical order by last name):

Kings Vice President of Experiences and Social Responsibility Maritza Davis

Kings Special Assistant to the Executive Board Francisco Gallardo

Kings Manager of Membership Sales Andrew Garcia

Kings Payroll Manager Alicia Givens

Maquilli Tonatiuh Aztec Dancers Leader Maria Miranda

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

Kings Social Producer Kyle Ramos

La Familia Counseling Center Executive Director Rachel Rios

Kings Senior Vice President and General Manager of Arena Operations Alex Rodrigo

Kings Senior Vice President of Communications Joelle Terry

Kings Director of Ticket Operations Christina Vasquez

On September 22, the Kings launched a digital gallery created by local Latinx artists on the screens at the Grand Entrance to Golden 1 Center and near the corner of L and 5th Streets. Guests can view the gallery while enjoying DOCO Al Fresco Latinx rotating food features, including popular Mexican and Argentinian dishes: grass-fed, birria-dipped tacos and tortilla de papas (an omelet with fried potatoes and cheese). On September 26, guests partaking in DOCO Al Fresco dining enjoyed a full afternoon and evening of local Latinx musicians and bands. Polanco Cantina’s outside patio will continue to play host to live music on Wednesday evenings for the remainder of Latinx Heritage Month.

To view photos and video of the Latinx digital gallery, click here.

To wrap up the month’s celebration, the Kings will hold a multi-media experience for internal staff featuring a short film and discussion focusing on the rich Latinx culture and a conversation with Latinx team members about their experiences and favorite family traditions.

For Latinx resource guides, including book and podcast suggestions, as well as local Latinx businesses to support, click here.

For more information on the Kings efforts to celebrate the diversity of the region, visit Kings.com.