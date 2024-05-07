Sacramento Kings Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today, in honor of May as Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Sacramento Kings announce ongoing efforts to celebrate and highlight the contributions, culture and achievements of the community.

This month and throughout the year, the Kings are committed to uplifting diverse voices. The Kings AAPI Employee Resource Group, which aims to provide an inclusive space for team members, fostering professional development and promoting educational, cultural, and social awareness of Asian cultures, will host a panel discussion for staff and partners to share their personal journeys and experiences with the organization. Later this month, on May 31, the Kings will support the Sacramento AAPI Night Market in collaboration with the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce. This vibrant event celebrates AAPI heritage with local entrepreneurs, creators, chefs, entertainers, food, and music.

During the 2023-24 NBA season, the team celebrated local AAPI leaders, fashion designers and small businesses. In February, the team celebrated Lunar New Year with cultural dances, fan giveaways, and awards. The Kings and Red Hawk Resort + Casino honored Health Education Council Founder and Executive Director Debra Oto-Kent with a Community Impact Award for her efforts in addressing health disparities in low-income communities. In addition, Label K, the Kings Team Store in DOCO released a special Year of the Dragon shirt in collaboration with Hyperfly and NBALABS to commemorate the holiday.

In March, Label K also partnered with the local Asian American founded brand AUTHMADE to release the Kings x AUTHMADE Stadium collection. This exclusive line, available in Label K and online, features headwear, jackets, sweatshirts, and t-shirts.

Throughout the season, the Kings Pop-Up Kitchen spotlighted local AAPI staples, including Franks Fats Chinese for Lunar New Year and Cooked by Gio's Filipino food for Filipino Heritage Spotlight Night in March.

For more information, visit Kings.com.