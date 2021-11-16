Sacramento Kings Celebrate the 20th Annual Season of Doing Good Presented by Raley’s

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced details of the 20th Annual Season of Doing Good presented by Raley’s. The Kings, Raley’s and the team’s charitable arm, the Sacramento Kings Foundation, will mark the Season of Doing Good with holiday activations including the exciting Eat Like a King and Shop Like a King events.

“As our community continues to reunite safely, we are excited to bring families together through festive events and help brighten spirits,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “The Season of Doing Good is focused on bringing joy into homes and hearts, and we look forward to helping to restore the magic of the holidays this year.”

“At Raley’s, we believe in supporting our neighbors all year round but especially when they need it most, and the holidays are often particularly difficult for those in need,” said Raley’s Director of Community Relations Becca Whitman. “With the Kings by our side, we will be able to have an even greater impact on our communities this holiday season.”

This year, the Kings started the Season of Doing Good early by partnering with Macy’s and Make-A-Wish to help grant a wish for a very special little boy. On November 1, Pastor, a 7-year-old who has been diagnosed with leukemia, was able to spend time and share a meal with Santa while experiencing a magical winter wonderland in Golden 1 Center.

On November 18, the Kings and Raley’s will help relieve some of the stress of providing a Thanksgiving meal by donating and distributing 260 turkeys to members of the community at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento’s drive-thru turkey giveaway alongside the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Kings rookie Davion Mitchell and center Richaun Holmes will join volunteers to hand out turkeys, sides, swag and prizes, while supplies last.

Kings players and staff will then co-host Eat Like a King in partnership with Raley’s at Golden 1 Center on December 6. Nearly 250 youth and families associated with more than 20 local nonprofits will enjoy a holiday-themed meal. The event will include cookie decorating, a DJ and a discussion with the players about their favorite holiday memories and traditions.

On December 7, the Kings and Raley’s will partner with Mattress Firm to bring holiday cheer to local senior housing, donating Christmas trees, decorations and pillows. Then on December 16, the Kings and Raley’s will team up to treat Alder Grove Housing Community to Shop Like a King, a secret Santa event. Families will receive gift cards and bags of nonperishable food provided by Raley’s, as well as other surprises.

All Season of Doing Good event benefactors and audiences are predetermined and selected in collaboration with Raley’s, local nonprofit partners and community organizations.

The Kings Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works year-round with the goal of supporting the Sacramento region through special events, unique programs and volunteer opportunities. Serving as an agent of change, the Foundation’s ongoing efforts look to #DoGood, impact the world and make #SacramentoProud.