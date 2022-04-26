Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente to Unveil Refurbished Basketball Court at Sacramento Central YMCA

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced plans to unveil a refurbished court, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, at Sacramento Central YMCA. This project is part of the NBA’s initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league by creating more than 50 new live, learn or play centers. The Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the YMCA on Saturday, April 30.

“As we reflect on 75 years of the NBA, we celebrate the game’s positive impact on communities and its ability to bring people together,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are thrilled to continue to partner with Kaiser Permanente to prioritize wellness and enhance Sacramento Central YMCA’s resources for our community.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings in making a difference in our communities through projects such as the YMCA court refresh,” said Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Senior Vice President and Area Manager Trish Rodriguez. “Our two organizations share similar values to improve the health of our community by creating places where our youth can safely come together to play, have fun and thrive.”

“We are honored to work with partners such as the Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente, who know the importance of investing in our community’s well-being,” said YMCA of Superior California President and CEO Sharna Braucks. “The YMCA invented the game of basketball in 1891, over 131 years ago, and this is a full circle moment as our three organizations continue to invest in the health of our community.”

The YMCA court is the 17th community court refurbished by the Kings and the 13th done in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. The ribbon cutting ceremony will include remarks by representatives from both the Kings and Kaiser Permanente, as well as representatives from the YMCA and local community members. The Kings in-game host Scott Freshour, 916 Crew, DJ Lace and mascot, Slamson will also be on hand to perform and commemorate this occasion.

The indoor court will feature a mural designed by the Sacramento Kings and painted by local artist Jeremy Stanger displaying aspects of the City of Sacramento and Sacramento Kings culture. Event attendees will receive a commemorative poster of the mural.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the YMCA will host a Healthy Kids Day event until 1 p.m., celebrating 30 years of improving health and well-being for kids and families.

For more information, visit Kings.com/Foundation.