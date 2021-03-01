Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente Launch Month-Long Health and Fitness Challenge

Today, as an extension of the NBA’s annual FIT Week presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Sacramento Kings announced month-long activities to encourage physical and mental wellbeing for fans of all ages. The activities will include weekly fit-themed giveaways, a Virtual Kings 5K, fun and easy recipes from Kaiser Permanente nutritionists and more.

“Focusing on both mental and physical well-being is essential, especially during these stressful and ever-changing times, and we are proud to continue to promote health and wellness throughout the greater Sacramento community,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “With our partner, Kaiser Permanente, the Kings have expanded the NBA’s FIT Week initiative into a month of motivating, fun and safe ways to stay active and healthy.”

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we all take care of ourselves physically and mentally,” said Rich Florio, MD, Physician-in-Chief, Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “We know it isn’t as easy due to the pandemic. That is why we are excited to partner with Sacramento Kings to offer both physical and mental well-being activities to the help our communities thrive.”

Beginning today, fans can enter to win fit-themed prizes at Kings.com/Fit, including an Apple Watch, Nike gift card, gift certificate to a local gym of choice and a massage recovery percussion tool, with a winner chosen each week during the month of March.

During NBA FIT Week, which runs Sunday, March 21 to Saturday, March 27, the team will host a Virtual Kings 5K for fans to complete by either following the “Kings Route” created by the team, which will pass by Golden 1 Center, DOCO and the State Capitol, or their own route. Participants who complete the 5K will receive a downloadable certificate and a coupon to the Kings Team Store for 20% off a purchase and upload their photos to social media using the hashtag “#Kings5K” to be entered to win a gift card. The categories for fans to submit their photos for are Kings pride, best socially distanced selfie and happiest dog. The organization will also share a Jr. Kings drill each day for youth and adults to work on their basketball skills from home, culminating in a free, 30-minute live Jr. Kings Clinic on Saturday, March 27. To sign up for the Virtual 5K and Jr. Kings Clinic, visit Kings.com/Fit.

Throughout the month, fans will be able to share their fitness adventures on social media with the chance of the posts being amplified on Kings channels. Fans can also check out local gym highlights on Twitter, delicious healthy recipes from Kaiser Permanente nutritionists, including zoodles with turkey meatballs and blueberry cornmeal pancakes, and at-home workouts.

For more information, visit Kings.com/Fit.