Kings and Bogle Vineyards Release “Proud Roots” 2016 Vintage Wine

Today, the Sacramento Kings and Bogle Vineyards & Winery announced the release of their specially crafted “Proud Roots” 2016 vintage wine.Proud Roots will be exclusively available at various beverage stands and premium spaces throughout Golden 1 Center and the Bogle Family’s Tasting Room in Clarksburg starting on February 2. Made from grapes harvested in 2016, the inaugural year of Golden 1 Center, the Proud Roots blend celebrates the arena and Sacramento region’s prominent agricultural ties and Farm-to-Fork movement.

“Both the Kings and Bogle are committed to being leaders in green practices and serving as examples of how businesses can serve as models of sustainability,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Proud Roots is the perfect embodiment of our partnership and dedication to our region.”

“The Sacramento Kings are leaders in sustainability efforts and our family and staff are excited to partner with them to create something our entire region can be proud of,” said Jody Bogle of Bogle Vineyard & Winery. “As long-time Kings fans, the Bogle family looks forward to enjoying the wine with other Kings fans and the Sacramento community.”

Proud Roots is sustainably-certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing for adhering to stringent eco-friendly growing and winemaking practices. The Certified Green seal, given only to wines which meet key sustainability requirements, is featured prominently on the back of the bottle to showcase these efforts.

This wine offers guests and fans the opportunity to enjoy complex flavors of blueberries, blackberries, clove and cream soda – complete with a full-bodied finish. This special edition wine features Bogle’s brawny Clarksburg Petite Sirah blended with a touch of a plush Malbec variety.

The 2016 Proud Roots red wine is a celebration of the partnership between the Kings and Bogle as both share a commitment to community, sustainability quality and excellence. The grapes of the wine, harvested from Bogle’s Sanchez Ranch, nestled against the Sacramento River, are consistent with the Kings sustainability and sourcing charter, sourcing 90 percent of food within 150 miles of the arena.

Located in Clarksburg, California – just 15 miles from Golden 1 Center, Bogle Vineyards & Winery is a family-owned and operated winery that serves as a leader in green practices, producing high-quality wines. In 2018, Bogle was awarded the Green Medal Award: Leadership for the winery’s stewardship in the vineyard, using innovative farming practices and implementing sustainable business standards.

Golden 1 Center sets a new standard for excellence as the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena. Awarded Environmental Innovator of the Year by Green Sports Alliance and Sustainable Business of the Year for Energy Conservation by BERC, the Sacramento Kings have redefined the sustainable capabilities of sports teams with Golden 1 Center being the first arena awarded LEED platinum designation and the most innovative food program in sports.

# # #

About Bogle Vineyards & Winery

The Bogle family has been farming in the Delta since the late-1800s, but the first wine grapes did not appear until 100 years later. The father and son team of Warren and Chris Bogle planted the first 20 acres of vines in Clarksburg, California in 1968. Today, Bogle Vineyards farms 1,900 acres of grapes using the latest sustainable growing techniques and processes. Bogle is one just a handful of wineries that pays its partner growers a per ton bonus for adhering to stringent sustainable practices and regulations. The success of Bogle over the years is firmly rooted in one thing: the day-to-day involvement of the Bogle family. This is the sixth generation of the Bogle family working in the Delta and with hard work and respect for the land, the Bogle family hopes to ensure another six generations are able to farm along the Sacramento River. http://www.boglewinery.com/