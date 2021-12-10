Richaun Holmes Medical Update

Today, Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes underwent a successful procedure at Kaiser Permanente to repair a right eye laceration. The injury was sustained during the second quarter of Wednesday night's contest versus Orlando. Additionally, Holmes underwent concussion screening and was subsequently cleared of any concussive event. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Holmes will be listed as out for the team’s next two games at Charlotte and at Cleveland. His return to play will be updated as appropriate.