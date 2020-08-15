Peja Stojakovic Steps Down As Kings Assistant GM

The Sacramento Kings announced today that Peja Stojakovic has stepped down as Assistant General Manager.

“It has been a great joy and honor to work in the Kings front office for the past five years,” said Peja Stojakovic. “I want to thank the organization and especially the incredible fans around the world for the support over the years. Sacramento will always be home to me and I wish the franchise nothing but the very best.”

“We are deeply appreciative to Peja for his contributions and commitment to the Kings and to the city of Sacramento both as a legend and as an executive,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Peja is a pillar of the community and he will always remain a part of our Kings family. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Since 2015, the former Kings standout has served in various front office executive roles, including as Assistant General Manager for the past two seasons and prior to that as Vice President of Basketball and Team Development.