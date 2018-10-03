NBC Sports California Announces 2018-19 Sacramento Kings Coverage

October 3, 2018 – NBC Sports California and NBCSportsCalifornia.com (@NBCSAuthentic), “Home of the Authentic Kings Fan,” announced today its coverage of the Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) for the 2018-19 season, which includes: presenting 82 games (81 regular season, 1 preseason); legendary Kings color analyst Jerry Reynolds joining Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live and returning to call select games; comprehensive game-day coverage with Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live shows; and Kings and NBA news, analysis and insider reports on NBCSportsCalifornia.com.

The Kings will open their season on NBC Sports California versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Calling all the action for Kings games on NBC Sports California will be the announcing team of Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) and Doug Christie (@TheDougChristie). Legendary Kings broadcaster Jerry Reynolds will reunite with longtime broadcast partner Napear and provide color commentary for select games this season. Kayte Christensen-Hunter (@kayte_c) will return as sideline reporter for select games.

In addition to the 81 regular-season games, NBC Sports California will televise one preseason game on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. as the Kings host the Jazz.

NBC Sports California’s 2018-19 Kings telecast schedule is available on Kings.com/schedule.

For approximately 24 hours following each game, NBC Sports California’s Kings telecasts will be available on XFINITY On Demand. Note: NBC Sports California/Kings On Demand is available only in the Kings’ broadcast territory.

Kings Pregame Live, Kings Postgame Live – In addition to live game coverage, NBC Sports California delivers comprehensive pre- and postgame analysis. Prior to the game, fans can catch the latest team developments, interviews with players and coaches and game previews on Kings Pregame Live. Immediately following the game, Kings Postgame Live will give viewers an in-depth game breakdown with stats and highlights, locker room interviews, and a preview of the next game. Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live are hosted by fan favorite Jim Kozimor (@KozNBCS). Kings analyst Jerry Reynolds will join Kozimor for Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live shows from Golden 1 Center, and Kayte Christensen-Hunter will join Kozimor in-studio for select shows when the team is on the road.

Additional analysis will be provided by NBCSportsCalifornia.com’s Kings Insider James Ham (@James_HamNBCS), Grant Napear and Doug Christie. During home games, the network will broadcast Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live from its exclusive, state-of-the-art set at Golden 1 Center.

Kings Central – Each month of the 2018-19 NBA season, Kings Central – a half-hour program hosted by Kayte Christensen-Hunter – will give fans an inside look at the Kings both on and off the court. Visit NBCSportsCalifornia.com for air dates and times.

NBCSportsCalifornia.com – NBCSportsCalifornia.com delivers complete Kings and NBA coverage via Kings Insider James Ham, provides insightful news and analysis, daily insider reports and “The Kings Insider Podcast.” NBCSportsCalifornia.com is the most extensive local source for exclusive online video; player, coach and front office personnel interviews; press conferences; and content from the network’s news programming.

NBC Sports California Social Media – Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, NBC Sports California will deliver extensive original content across the network’s various social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Plus, NBC Sports California will present live game-day content from Golden 1 Center at every Kings home game. Follow NBC Sports California: Facebook (facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic); Instagram (NBCSAuthentic); and Twitter (@NBCSAuthentic & @NBCSKings).

Authentic Fan Friday – NBC Sports California brings back the popular Authentic Fan Friday to the Golden 1 Center for every Friday home game during the regular season. Fans will receive a collector’s edition cheer card and free NBC Sports California giveaways. Fans sitting in the “Authentic Fan” 219 section will also have the chance to be seen on the NBC Sports California telecast. Visit NBCSportsCalifornia.com for more information.

