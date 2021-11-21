Luke Walton Relieved as Kings Head Coach

Today, Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair announced that Luke Walton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team and Alvin Gentry has been named interim head coach.

“After a thorough evaluation of the season thus far, I decided to make a change to the head coach position,” said Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “I want to thank Luke for his efforts and contributions to our team.”

Gentry brings more than 35 years of experience to the Sacramento bench. Prior to the Kings, Gentry most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). Gentry also has head coaching stops with the Miami Heat (1995), Detroit Pistons (1997-2000), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-2003) and Phoenix Suns (2008-2013). In 1,105 games, Gentry has garnered a career record of 510-595 (.462).

Walton was named head coach of the Kings in April 2019 after spending three years as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. During his time with the Kings, he coached the team to a record of 68-93 (.422).