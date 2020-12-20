Kings Waive Frank Kaminsky

The Sacramento Kings have waived forward-center Frank Kaminsky, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Kaminsky appeared in four preseason games with the Kings, averaging 5.3 points (.400 FG%, .250 3pt%) and 7.6 minutes per game. Prior to Sacramento, the former ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets accrued averages of 9.8 points (.422 FG%, .347 3pt%, .750 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.9 minutes per game in 321 career games (36 starts) with Charlotte (2015-19) and the Phoenix Suns (2019-20).

Sacramento’s roster now stands at 17 players.