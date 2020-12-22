Kings Waive Chimezie Metu

The Sacramento Kings have waived center Chimezie Metu, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Metu appeared in four preseason games with the Kings, averaging 6.0 points (.563 FG%, .333 3pt%, .625 FT%), 2.3 rebounds and 7.4 minutes per game. An early entrant out of the University of Southern California, the 49th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs has career averages of 2.3 points (.430 FG%, .767 FT%), 1.5 rebounds and 5.3 minutes per game in 47 games in two seasons with San Antonio (2018-20).

Sacramento’s roster now stands at 16 players.