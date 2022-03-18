Kings Update Regarding Richaun Holmes

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season for personal reasons, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

“Richaun is a core member of our team, who is very important to our success,” said McNair. “We fully support Rich and look forward to seeing him back on the court for the 2022-23 NBA season.”

“I would like to thank everyone for their support during these difficult times,” said Holmes. “I love this team, I love my teammates and I look forward to returning next year.”

In his third season with the Kings, Holmes has averaged 10.4 points (.660 FG%, .778 FT%), 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 23.9 minutes per game in 45 games (37 starts) during the 2021-22 campaign.