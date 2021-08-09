Kings Unveil Sacramento’s Newest Premium Space, Row One Club

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the newest premium and exclusive space in Golden 1 Center, the Row One Club. The Club was unveiled during a special event for Season Ticket Members on July 21 and 22 and will debut during the Kings 2021-22 Opening Night.

“The Row One Club is a space unlike any other,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The attention to detailed service and hospitality standards will provide memorable experiences from the time you walk into the club to the moment you go to your seats.”

The meticulously designed 4,000 square foot lounge will feature an elegant, illuminated bar, custom-made furnishings and an immaculate 4K Daktronics LED display measuring 8 feet high by 14 feet wide. The all-inclusive food and beverage menu inspiration will continue to showcase Golden 1 Center’s 90/150 food charter program featuring sustainability and diversity amongst local suppliers within the region. Based on event types, this club will have the ability to service walk-up buffet style creations as well as a combination of passed and/or tableside menu items served in the dining room or bar.

Members of the Row One Club will enjoy first row courtside seats for every game, complimentary VIP parking and presale access to select Golden 1 Center concerts and events. In addition, members will enjoy complimentary premium food and beverage in the Row One Club as well as via in-seat service. Members will also get to take part in an away game road trip, exclusive year-round premium events and the annual premium member party.

For more information about the Row One Club and to join the waitlist, visit Kings.com/RowOneClub.