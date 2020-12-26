Kings Unveil Jerry Reynolds Media Entrance at Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings announced today that franchise icon Jerry Reynolds will be honored for his enduring impact on the organization as the team unveiled the “Jerry Reynolds Media Entrance” at Golden 1 Center.

Located near the arena’s northeast corner along David J Stern Walk, the media entrance will greet all working press members and journalists covering Kings home games with newly installed artwork, imagery and signage commemorating the spirit of Reynolds’ devoted work with the team. In addition, a special plaque placed near the doors to the entrance will articulate the franchise’s tribute to Reynolds in greater detail.

“There has always been and always will be, only one Jerry Reynolds,” said Sacramento Kings Chairman and Owner Vivek Ranadivé. “Jerry’s name is synonymous with the history of the Sacramento Kings and he will forever be a member of the franchise’s family. I stand with the entire organization in wishing Jerry and his family nothing but the best throughout his well-deserved retirement.”

“For 35 years, I have been blessed to be a part of this incredible organization, and while I have received other honors throughout my career, this ranks at the top as the most meaningful,” said Jerry Reynolds. “I want to express my deep appreciation to the Kings for their support over the years. I will always have a special place in my heart for Kings fans and all of the players, staff and media colleagues with whom I had the pleasure of working with over my tenure, each person made the journey enjoyable and unforgettable.”

Spanning more than three decades, Jerry’s storied career with the Kings was distinguished by a multitude of roles, including head coach (1987-90), general manager (1992-93), director of player personnel (1994-2013) and cherished broadcaster (1995-2020) known for his relatable commentary style, ability to connect with fans of all ages and his humorous ‘Jerry-isms’ on-air. Reynolds also served as General Manager of the Sacramento Monarchs for six seasons (1998-2003), leading the club to the WNBA Playoffs four times. During that span, Reynolds was a member of the USA Basketball Women's Senior National Team Committee for the 2001-04 quadrennium, where he helped select the coaching staff and players of the Olympic gold medal-winning USA Senior National Teams.

A native of French Lick, Indiana, Reynolds joined the Kings for their first year in Sacramento in 1985 as an assistant coach primarily responsible for advance pro and college scouting. Following some midseason changes, Reynolds served as head coach of the Kings on two occasions. In 1987, he was named to replace former Head Coach Phil Johnson on an interim basis. The following year, Reynolds assumed coaching duties with 24 games remaining, then stayed on as the Kings head coach for the next two seasons. In 1995, Reynolds began filling in on the Kings television broadcast as a color commentator and became the primary television analyst in 1997, a role he held for over 20 years (1997-2018) before transitioning to pregame and postgame television show analyst duties prior to announcing his retirement in 2020.

A graduate of Oakland City University (Indiana) in 1966, he received his master's degree in physical education from Indiana State University in 1970 and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.