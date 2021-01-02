Kings Statement On The Passing Of Paul Westphal

Today, the Sacramento Kings issued the following statement on the passing of Paul Westphal, the 23rd head coach in franchise history (2009-12):

“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Paul Westphal. “Westy” created a storied legacy in the game of basketball as a Hall of Fame player, decorated coach and broadcast analyst. We are extremely grateful that a part of his incredible career was spent in Sacramento with the Kings.

“Along with the numerous accolades and achievements he earned on the court, he was a true gentleman who treated everyone he encountered with remarkable kindness, humility and candor, making an indelible impact on so many across our sport.

“The entire Kings family mourns the loss as we extend our deepest condolences to Paul’s wife Cindy, son Michael and daughter Victoria. The Westphal family remains in our hearts, thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”